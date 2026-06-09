Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Presses On With Hospital Hunger Strike

Suresh Sallay, the former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service (SIS), is continuing his hunger strike while receiving treatment at a hospital, raising fresh concerns over his prolonged detention and the circumstances surrounding his case.

Strike Continues Despite Medical Setting

Sallay, who once commanded one of Sri Lanka's most powerful intelligence agencies, has refused to abandon his protest even as he remains under medical supervision. The hunger strike signals a deepening standoff between the former intelligence chief and the authorities handling his case.

His decision to sustain the strike from within a hospital ward underscores the determination behind his protest, drawing attention from political observers and human rights advocates across the island.

Background to the Dispute

Suresh Sallay previously served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, a position that placed him at the centre of Sri Lanka's national security apparatus. He was subsequently arrested and has been held in custody amid ongoing legal proceedings.

His supporters have consistently maintained that his detention is politically motivated, a claim that has added a layer of controversy to an already high-profile case that touches on issues of accountability, judicial process, and the treatment of former state officials.

Concerns Over Health and Welfare

Medical authorities and those close to Sallay have expressed concern over the potential toll the prolonged hunger strike may take on his health. A sustained refusal of food, particularly for an individual already in hospital care, carries serious medical risks.

Sallay is currently hospitalised and under medical observation.

He has chosen to continue his hunger strike despite his condition.

Supporters are calling for immediate attention to his grievances.

As the situation develops, all eyes remain on both the judicial authorities and government officials to determine what steps, if any, will be taken to address the former intelligence chief's protest and the broader questions his case has raised about justice and due process in Sri Lanka.

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