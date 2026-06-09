Decades of Corruption Behind DMT Licence Backlog, Minister Rathnayake Reveals

Transport Minister Points Finger at Systemic Corruption Within Motor Traffic Department

Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Minister Bimal Rathnayake has squarely attributed the ongoing driving licence backlog crisis at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) to decades of deep-rooted corruption festering within the institution.

A Crisis Long in the Making

The Minister's remarks shed light on what many Sri Lankan motorists have long experienced firsthand — frustrating delays, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and an overwhelmed licensing system that has failed to keep pace with public demand. According to Rathnayake, the current crisis is not the result of recent mismanagement alone, but rather the accumulated consequence of corrupt practices that have plagued the DMT for many years.

The backlog has left thousands of applicants waiting extended periods to receive their driving licences, causing significant inconvenience to citizens across the country who depend on timely documentation to go about their daily lives and livelihoods.

Minister Calls for Accountability and Reform

Rathnayake's statement signals that the government is prepared to confront the entrenched problems within the DMT head-on. The acknowledgement of systemic corruption by a sitting minister represents a significant moment of institutional transparency, and observers will be watching closely to see whether strong words are followed by concrete action.

The DMT has faced persistent public criticism over slow licence processing times.

Corruption within motor traffic institutions has been a long-standing concern among civil society groups.

Minister Rathnayake oversees a portfolio spanning transport, highways, ports and civil aviation.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake attributed the licence backlog crisis to decades of corruption within the Department of Motor Traffic.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the stakes are high. A functioning, transparent DMT is essential not only for road safety but also for the smooth operation of the country's transport sector. Whether the Minister's public acknowledgement marks the beginning of genuine institutional reform remains to be seen, but pressure is now firmly on his ministry to deliver tangible results for frustrated citizens awaiting their licences.

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