Colombo Bourse Bounces Back with Strong Investor Interest in Dialog and Hayleys
Market Activity Picks Up on the CSE
The Colombo Stock Exchange showed signs of renewed momentum as trading activity picked up, with investors directing notable interest toward two of Sri Lanka's prominent listed companies — Dialog Axiata and Hayleys.
Dialog and Hayleys Draw Investor Attention
Dialog Axiata, the country's leading telecommunications provider, and diversified conglomerate Hayleys emerged as key stocks attracting buyer interest during the latest trading session. The renewed focus on these blue-chip counters contributed to the broader market's positive movement, reflecting a degree of growing confidence among local and institutional investors.
Hela Trading Suspended
In a notable development during the same session, trading in Hela Apparel Holdings was suspended. No further details were immediately available regarding the specific grounds or duration of the suspension, though trading halts of this nature are typically enforced by the exchange pending material announcements or regulatory compliance requirements.
Market Outlook
The day's activity suggests a cautiously optimistic mood on the bourse, with selective buying in established counters driving the uptick. Market watchers will be keeping a close eye on further developments surrounding the suspension of Hela Apparel, as well as continued trading patterns in Dialog and Hayleys in the sessions ahead.
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bourse "bouncing back" every other week still economy not feeling it on the ground
Dialog and Hayleys bouncing but why Hela suspended no one talking about that
exactly thats the bigger news no