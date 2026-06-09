CID Implicates Gammanpila, Weerawansa and Dilith Jayaweera in Easter Sunday Probe Obstruction Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has named three prominent political figures — Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawansa, and Dilith Jayaweera — in connection with alleged attempts to obstruct the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the Colombo Magistrate's Court was informed on Wednesday.

CID Brings Allegations Before Court

Investigators presented submissions to the Colombo Magistrate's Court indicating that the named politicians are suspected of having played a role in impeding the progress of the Easter Sunday bombing probe. The attacks, which took place on 21 April 2019, killed over 260 people and injured hundreds more in coordinated suicide bombings targeting churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka.

The CID's disclosure marks a significant development in the long-running investigation, as it directly implicates high-profile public figures in what authorities describe as deliberate interference with the pursuit of justice for the victims of one of Sri Lanka's deadliest terrorist incidents.

Who Are the Named Politicians?

Udaya Gammanpila — a veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister who has been a vocal figure in Sri Lankan parliamentary politics.

— a veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister who has been a vocal figure in Sri Lankan parliamentary politics. Wimal Weerawansa — leader of the National Freedom Front and a long-standing nationalist political figure known for his outspoken public positions.

— leader of the National Freedom Front and a long-standing nationalist political figure known for his outspoken public positions. Dilith Jayaweera — a media and business personality turned politician who contested the 2024 presidential election.

Implications for the Easter Sunday Investigation

The Easter Sunday attacks remain one of the most sensitive and consequential criminal investigations in Sri Lanka's recent history. Families of victims and civil society groups have long raised concerns about delays and alleged political interference in bringing all responsible parties to account.

The CID's latest move signals that investigators are now widening the scope of the probe beyond the direct perpetrators to examine whether influential individuals attempted to shield suspects or otherwise hinder the course of justice.

The naming of sitting and former politicians in an obstruction inquiry is an extraordinary step that underscores the gravity with which the CID is approaching this investigation.

The Colombo Magistrate's Court is expected to take up the matter further in subsequent hearings, where the CID is likely to present additional evidence in support of its allegations. Legal representatives of the named individuals had not issued a formal public response at the time of reporting.

The development is being closely watched by victims' advocacy groups, opposition parties, and the broader public, many of whom have long demanded full accountability for the devastating attacks that shook Sri Lanka more than five years ago.

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