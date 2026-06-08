Three Sri Lankans Held Hostage in Ethiopia Successfully Rescued

Three Sri Lankan nationals who had been held hostage in Ethiopia have been successfully rescued, bringing relief to their families and the Sri Lankan authorities who had been working to secure their safe return.

Hostages Freed in Ethiopia

The three Sri Lankans, whose identities have not been fully disclosed, were being held against their will in Ethiopia before authorities managed to secure their release. The rescue marks a significant development for Sri Lankan nationals caught in dangerous situations abroad.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the hostage situation, including how the individuals came to be held captive and the parties responsible, remain limited at this stage. However, the successful outcome has been welcomed as a positive development for Sri Lanka's efforts to protect its citizens overseas.

Government Efforts to Protect Citizens Abroad

The rescue of the three nationals highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers and travellers in certain parts of the world, where they can become vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, and other dangerous situations.

Sri Lankan authorities, including the Foreign Ministry, have consistently urged citizens travelling or working abroad to register with the nearest Sri Lankan diplomatic mission and to remain vigilant about their safety and surroundings.

Further details regarding the rescued individuals and the full circumstances of their ordeal are expected to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.