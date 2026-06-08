Sri Lanka Smashes Tourism Record with Historic May Arrival Figures

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in its tourism sector, with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) confirming that the island welcomed 145,745 international visitors during May — the highest number of tourist arrivals ever recorded for that month in the country's history.

A Defining Moment for Sri Lankan Tourism

The record-breaking figures signal a powerful resurgence for an industry that suffered severely in recent years, first from the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019 and then from the prolonged economic and social turmoil that gripped the nation. Tourism authorities have described the achievement as a turning point, reflecting renewed global confidence in Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination.

The milestone is particularly significant given that May traditionally falls outside the peak tourism season for much of the island, making the volume of arrivals all the more remarkable. Industry observers say the numbers suggest that Sri Lanka is no longer confined to seasonal demand but is increasingly attracting year-round visitors.

What Is Driving the Surge?

Several factors are believed to be contributing to the impressive uptick in visitor numbers, including:

Aggressive destination marketing campaigns carried out by the SLTDA in key source markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Improved air connectivity, with several airlines reinstating and expanding routes to Bandaranaike International Airport

A relatively favourable exchange rate making Sri Lanka an attractive and affordable destination for foreign travellers

Growing international interest in Sri Lanka's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and wellness tourism offerings

Broader Economic Implications

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most vital sources of foreign exchange earnings, and the record May figures are expected to provide a meaningful boost to the country's ongoing economic recovery. The government has identified tourism as a cornerstone of its broader economic stabilisation strategy, with ambitious annual arrival targets set for the coming years.

The May 2025 figures demonstrate that Sri Lanka's tourism industry is not merely recovering — it is reaching heights it has never seen before.

Hoteliers, tour operators, and hospitality professionals across the country have welcomed the news, with many reporting strong forward bookings that suggest momentum is likely to be sustained through the coming months.

Looking Ahead

With the peak season approaching later in the year, industry stakeholders are optimistic that Sri Lanka could surpass its overall annual arrival records as well. Authorities have urged continued investment in tourism infrastructure, service quality, and sustainable practices to ensure that the growth benefits local communities while preserving the natural and cultural assets that draw visitors to the island in the first place.

The SLTDA has indicated that it will continue to monitor arrival trends closely and work in partnership with private sector operators to build on this historic achievement.

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