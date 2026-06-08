Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Climb by US$ 107 Million in May

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves recorded a notable increase in May, rising by US$ 107 million, in a further sign that the island nation's economic recovery continues to gain momentum following years of financial turbulence.

Steady Accumulation of Reserves

The latest figures indicate that the country's gross official reserves grew by US$ 107 million during the month of May, reflecting the Central Bank of Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to rebuild its reserve buffers after the historic economic crisis that brought the country to its knees in 2022.

The improvement in reserve levels is being viewed as a positive indicator by economists and financial analysts, who have been closely monitoring Sri Lanka's balance of payments position as the country works through its International Monetary Fund-backed recovery programme.

Signs of Broader Economic Recovery

The rise in reserves has been supported by a combination of factors, including improved foreign currency inflows from tourism, remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad, and the sustained discipline maintained under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement.

Tourism revenues in particular have shown strong recovery, with visitor arrivals continuing to climb throughout the early part of the year, bringing in much-needed foreign exchange earnings that contribute directly to reserve accumulation.

Importance for Economic Stability

Healthy foreign reserves are critical for Sri Lanka at this stage of its recovery, as they provide a buffer against external shocks and help maintain confidence among international creditors and investors. Adequate reserves also give the Central Bank greater capacity to manage exchange rate volatility and meet the country's import requirements.

Sri Lanka's reserve levels had plummeted to dangerously low levels during the 2022 crisis, at one point falling to less than one month's worth of import cover. The steady rebuilding of these reserves since then has been a central goal of the government's economic stabilisation strategy.

Financial observers say that while the increase is encouraging, sustained policy discipline and continued structural reforms will be essential to maintaining the upward trajectory and restoring long-term economic resilience for Sri Lanka.