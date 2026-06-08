Lawyer Warns CID Over Sallay's Hunger Strike as Health Fears Grow

Legal counsel representing Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) who is currently being held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, has issued a formal warning to the Criminal Investigation Department over his client's deteriorating condition.

Hunger Strike Raises Alarm

Attorney Asith Siriwardena has called upon CID Director Senior Superintendent of Police G. S. Abeysekara to take immediate action regarding Sallay, who has reportedly launched a hunger strike while in detention. The lawyer's intervention signals growing concern over the welfare and treatment of the retired military officer behind bars.

Detained Under the PTA

Major General Sallay was taken into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act as part of the ongoing investigations into the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019, which claimed the lives of over 260 people and injured hundreds more across churches and luxury hotels in Colombo and its suburbs.

As the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Sallay's detention has drawn considerable public and legal attention, with his defence team maintaining a vigilant watch over his conditions of imprisonment.

Counsel Demands Action

Siriwardena's appeal to SSP Abeysekara is understood to be a demand for the transfer of his client, with the hunger strike cited as a pressing humanitarian concern that authorities must address without delay. The counsel's warning underscores the urgency of the situation and raises broader questions about the treatment of high-profile detainees held under the PTA.

The case continues to attract significant scrutiny as Sri Lanka's legal and security establishments grapple with accountability surrounding one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country's history.