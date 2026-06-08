Former Sri Lankan Spy Chief Begins Hunger Strike While in Detention

Ex-Intelligence Chief Takes Drastic Action Behind Bars

A former head of Sri Lanka's state intelligence services, currently being held in detention, has launched a hunger strike in protest against his continued imprisonment, drawing fresh attention to one of the country's most politically sensitive cases.

The development marks a significant escalation by the detained ex-spy chief, who has opted for the hunger strike as a means of pressuring authorities over what he and his supporters describe as unjust incarceration.

A Case Rooted in Political Turbulence

The detention of the former intelligence official has been a subject of considerable controversy in Sri Lanka, with the case intertwined with broader questions about accountability, political power, and the role of the country's security apparatus in past administrations.

Such hunger strikes by high-profile detainees are relatively rare in Sri Lanka and typically signal a deepening frustration with the pace of legal proceedings or the conditions of detention.

Concerns Over Health and Legal Process

A hunger strike by an aging or high-profile detainee invariably raises concerns about the individual's physical wellbeing, and authorities are expected to face mounting pressure to respond to his demands or accelerate due legal process.

The former official previously held one of the most powerful positions within Sri Lanka's national security establishment.

His detention has been closely watched by political observers and human rights advocates alike.

The hunger strike is seen as a move intended to attract public and political attention to his case.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the government's response and whether the hunger strike prompts any renewed movement in the legal proceedings surrounding this prominent and contentious case.

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