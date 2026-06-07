Woman Taken Into Custody After Husband Found Fatally Stabbed in Horana

A woman has been arrested by police following the fatal stabbing of her husband in the Arambakanda area of Horana, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as the victim's wife, was taken into custody in connection with the killing. Police launched an investigation after the man was found with stab wounds, which proved fatal.

Horana Police are currently conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident as the case remains under active investigation.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been officially disclosed by authorities. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.