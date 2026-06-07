Wife of Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Pleads With Authorities to Save His Life

The wife of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay has made an emotional public appeal to authorities, urging them to intervene and save her husband's life.

The desperate plea has drawn significant attention given Sallay's prominent position as a former head of one of Sri Lanka's most powerful intelligence institutions, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his current situation.

A Family in Distress

In her appeal, Mrs. Sallay called on relevant authorities to take immediate action, expressing deep concern for her husband's wellbeing. The appeal underscores the anxiety felt by the family as they await a response from those in positions of power.

"Save his life," she urged, in what has become a heartfelt cry directed at those capable of making a difference.

Who Is Suresh Sallay?

Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay is a well-known figure in Sri Lanka's national security establishment. As a former Director of the State Intelligence Service, he held one of the most sensitive and influential roles within the country's intelligence community.

His tenure placed him at the centre of some of Sri Lanka's most critical national security decisions, making his current predicament a matter of considerable public and political interest.

Calls for Intervention

The appeal by his wife has prompted concern among observers and political circles alike, with many calling on the relevant authorities to respond swiftly and transparently. The family's public outreach suggests that private channels of communication have so far yielded little result.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal response to the appeal at the time of publication. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this story closely.