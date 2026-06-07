UNP Challenges Think-Tank Report Comparing Legislative Output Under Sirisena and Dissanayake

The United National Party (UNP) has raised serious doubts about the credibility of a recently published think-tank report that draws comparisons between the volume of legislation passed during the presidencies of Maithripala Sirisena and Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The grand old party questioned the methodology and accuracy of the findings, suggesting the report may not present a fair or complete picture of parliamentary activity across the two administrations.

Dispute Over Legislative Comparisons

The report in question appears to have been circulated as part of broader public discourse evaluating the current government's legislative productivity against that of previous administrations. However, the UNP contends that such comparisons require careful contextualisation and that the data used may be selective or misleading.

Party representatives indicated that simply counting the number of laws passed does not adequately reflect the quality, significance, or impact of legislation enacted during any given period.

Calls for Greater Transparency

The UNP has called on the think-tank responsible for the report to make its full methodology publicly available, arguing that transparency is essential when publishing analyses that could influence political opinion.

The party questioned whether all categories of legislation were consistently accounted for across both administrations.

Concerns were raised about whether the timeframes used in the comparison were proportionate and equitable.

The UNP urged media organisations to exercise caution before amplifying the report's conclusions.

The challenge comes at a politically sensitive time, as President Dissanayake's administration continues to face scrutiny over its policy agenda and the pace of legislative reform since taking office.

Broader Political Context

Sri Lanka's political landscape remains sharply divided, with opposition parties closely monitoring the government's performance on multiple fronts, including its legislative record. The UNP, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan politics, has been working to reassert its relevance following significant electoral setbacks in recent years.

Political analysts note that disputes over the interpretation of governance data are not uncommon, particularly when think-tank findings intersect with partisan interests. The authenticity and independence of such reports often become flashpoints in the broader battle for public confidence.

The think-tank that produced the report has not yet issued a formal response to the UNP's challenge at the time of publication.