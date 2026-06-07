Two Women Dead After Hit-and-Run in Hanwella; Driver Taken Into Custody

Two women have lost their lives following a fatal hit-and-run road accident that occurred within the Hanwella Police Division on the evening of 6 June 2026.

The tragic incident, which has drawn widespread concern over road safety in the area, resulted in the deaths of both victims at the scene. Authorities moved swiftly in the aftermath of the crash to track down the responsible party.

Police confirmed that a suspect linked to the incident has since been apprehended, with investigations now underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

The Hanwella Police Division is overseeing the case as officers work to piece together the sequence of events that led to the deadly crash. Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the suspect are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

The incident has once again brought road safety concerns to the forefront, particularly regarding hit-and-run offences, which continue to claim lives across Sri Lanka. Authorities have urged members of the public who may have witnessed the accident or have any relevant information to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

Related Video