TNA Parliamentarian Tables Motion Demanding Full Abolition of Prevention of Terrorism Act

Trincomalee District Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam of the Tamil National Alliance has formally tabled a motion in Parliament calling for the immediate and complete repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), reigniting a long-standing debate over one of Sri Lanka's most contested pieces of legislation.

A Law Under Fire

The PTA has faced sustained criticism from civil society organisations, human rights groups, and minority community representatives since its introduction decades ago. MP Rasamanickam's motion argues that the law has facilitated arbitrary detention, enabled acts of torture against suspects, and has been disproportionately used to target minority communities, particularly Tamils and Muslims.

The submission to Parliament marks one of the most direct legislative challenges to the PTA in recent times, pushing the issue back into the national spotlight at a time when Sri Lanka continues to face international scrutiny over its human rights record.

Long-Standing Calls for Reform

Pressure to reform or abolish the PTA is not new. Rights advocates and foreign governments have repeatedly urged Colombo to overhaul the legislation, which critics say grants authorities sweeping powers with insufficient judicial oversight. Among the concerns most frequently raised are:

The ability to detain individuals for extended periods without producing them before a court

Allegations of mistreatment and torture during detention

The law's alleged use as a tool to silence political dissent within minority communities

Government Yet to Respond

Previous administrations have pledged amendments to the PTA in response to international pressure, including conditions tied to Sri Lanka's preferential trade arrangements with the European Union. However, critics have consistently argued that proposed amendments fall far short of addressing the legislation's fundamental flaws, and have continued to demand outright repeal rather than piecemeal reform.

MP Rasamanickam's motion calls for the immediate repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, citing arbitrary detention, torture and the systemic targeting of minority communities as grounds for its abolition.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the motion and whether it will be taken up for debate on the floor of Parliament. The move is expected to draw significant attention from Tamil and Muslim community leaders, human rights organisations, and Sri Lanka's international partners who have long monitored the application of the PTA with concern.