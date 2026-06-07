Three Dead After Drowning at Norochcholai Estuary

Three individuals lost their lives on Saturday evening after drowning while bathing at the Daluwa estuary in Norochcholai, police confirmed.

Tragedy at the Water's Edge

The incident took place on the 6th, when the three victims entered the waters of the Daluwa estuary and subsequently drowned. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Authorities are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution when bathing in estuaries, rivers, and other open bodies of water, particularly in areas that are not designated or supervised swimming locations.

A Recurring Danger

Drowning incidents at estuaries and riverbanks remain a persistent concern across Sri Lanka, with unsupervised bathing in unfamiliar waters frequently cited as a leading cause of such fatalities. Estuaries in particular can present hidden dangers, including strong undercurrents and rapidly changing water depths that can catch bathers off guard.

Police and relevant authorities continue to appeal to the public to refrain from bathing in undesignated areas and to seek out safe, supervised locations, especially during weekends and holiday periods when such outings are more common.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the full circumstances of the incident are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.