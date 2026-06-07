Sri Lankan Audio Drama Script Earns Global Acclaim at Prestigious BBC Competition

A Sri Lankan audio drama has made its mark on the international stage, earning recognition at one of the world's most prestigious audio storytelling competitions — the BBC International Audio Drama Competition 2026.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Creative Writing

The script, titled There is Something I am Feeling, was awarded the Georgi Markov Award commendation, finishing as first runner-up at the globally renowned competition. The achievement marks a significant milestone for Sri Lankan creative writing and audio drama as an art form in the country.

The winning script was the collaborative effort of a trio of Sri Lankan writers, whose work stood out among entries submitted from across the world to earn this distinguished recognition.

What the Recognition Means

The BBC International Audio Drama Competition is widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms for audio drama talent globally, attracting entries from writers and creative teams across numerous countries. Receiving a commendation at this level places Sri Lankan storytelling firmly in the international spotlight.

The Georgi Markov Award itself carries considerable prestige, named in honour of the celebrated Bulgarian writer and BBC broadcaster, and is presented to scripts that demonstrate exceptional narrative craft and originality.

A Growing Creative Industry

This recognition is expected to inspire a new generation of Sri Lankan writers and audio drama enthusiasts, shining a light on the island's rich storytelling traditions and the emerging potential of its creative industries on the world stage.

For a country with a vibrant literary heritage across both Sinhala and Tamil traditions, the commendation at the BBC competition represents a proud moment that underscores the depth of homegrown creative talent capable of competing — and succeeding — at the highest international levels.