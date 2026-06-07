Sri Lanka Scraps Tourist Visa Fee for Citizens of Oman in Bid to Boost Regional Tourism

Sri Lanka has announced the waiver of tourist visa fees for citizens of Oman, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging greater travel between the two nations.

A Strategic Push for Tourism Growth

The decision reflects Sri Lanka's broader effort to revitalise its tourism sector, which remains a critical pillar of the island nation's economic recovery. By removing the financial barrier associated with tourist visas, authorities hope to make Sri Lanka a more attractive destination for Omani travellers.

The visa fee waiver is part of a series of diplomatic and economic initiatives Sri Lanka has pursued in recent years to deepen relationships with Gulf Cooperation Council member states, of which Oman is a key part.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-Oman Relations

Sri Lanka and Oman share longstanding ties, underpinned by a significant Sri Lankan expatriate community living and working in the Gulf nation. The new visa arrangement is expected to complement those existing people-to-people connections by making leisure travel more accessible and cost-effective for Omani nationals.

Tourism officials believe the waiver could translate into a meaningful uptick in visitor arrivals from Oman, particularly given the growing interest among Gulf travellers in exploring South and Southeast Asian destinations.

Wider Tourism Recovery Efforts

Sri Lanka has been progressively expanding its visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements with a number of countries as part of a concerted strategy to draw more international tourists to its shores. The country's tourism industry, which suffered heavily in the aftermath of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the subsequent economic crisis, has been showing signs of steady recovery.

Sri Lanka has introduced similar visa concessions for travellers from several other countries in recent years.

The government has identified tourism as a priority sector for foreign exchange generation.

Gulf nations represent a growing source market for Sri Lankan tourism.

With its scenic beaches, rich cultural heritage, and world-renowned wildlife, Sri Lanka continues to position itself as a premier travel destination in Asia. The latest concession for Omani citizens adds another dimension to that ongoing effort.