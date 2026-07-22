Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Surpass US$ 9 Billion in First Half of 2026

Sri Lanka's export sector has reached a significant milestone, with total earnings from merchandise and services exports crossing the US$ 9 billion mark in the first six months of 2026, signalling continued momentum in the country's economic recovery.

A Landmark Achievement for Sri Lanka's Trade Sector

Combined merchandise and services exports recorded an estimated US$ 9,012.24 million during the January to June 2026 period, reflecting the resilience of Sri Lanka's export economy amid ongoing efforts to stabilise and grow the national economy following years of financial turbulence.

The figure represents a notable achievement for a country that has been working steadily to rebuild trade confidence and expand its global market footprint. Industry observers have described the milestone as an encouraging indicator of structural improvements within the export sector.

Sustained Growth Momentum

The performance underscores a trend of consistent growth that has been building across multiple export categories. Both traditional merchandise exports and the expanding services sector have contributed to pushing earnings beyond the nine billion dollar threshold within a single half-year period.

Sri Lanka's services exports, which include earnings from tourism, information technology, and business process outsourcing, have increasingly played a complementary role alongside merchandise exports such as apparel, tea, rubber, and spices in driving overall trade revenues.

What This Means for the Broader Economy

For a nation that experienced one of its most severe economic crises in recent memory, surpassing the US$ 9 billion export milestone in the first half of the year carries considerable significance. Strong export performance helps bolster foreign exchange reserves, supports the stability of the Sri Lankan rupee, and contributes to debt servicing capacity under the country's ongoing international financial programme.

Economists and trade analysts are expected to closely monitor whether this growth trajectory can be sustained through the second half of 2026, particularly in light of global economic uncertainties, shifting demand patterns in key markets, and the evolving geopolitical landscape affecting international trade.

If current trends hold, Sri Lanka could be on course to record its strongest annual export performance in recent years by the close of 2026.