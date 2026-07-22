Sports Ministry Distances Itself From Verbal Pledge Made to Star Sprinter Yupun Abeykoon

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage has stated that the government is unable to fulfil the financial commitments that were verbally promised to Sri Lankan sprint sensation Yupun Abeykoon by his predecessor, former Minister Harin Fernando.

The declaration has cast a shadow over the relationship between the country's sporting authorities and one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated athletes, raising serious questions about accountability and the government's duty of care towards elite sportspersons who represent the nation on the world stage.

A Promise Left Unfulfilled

According to Minister Gamage, the financial demands put forward by Yupun Abeykoon are rooted in assurances that were made verbally by the previous Sports Minister, Harin Fernando. The current administration, however, maintains that it cannot be held responsible for commitments that were never formalised through official government channels.

The minister made clear that without proper documentation or formal agreements backing such promises, the ministry finds itself in a difficult position to honour what was essentially an informal pledge.

Yupun's Contribution to Sri Lankan Athletics

Yupun Abeykoon is widely regarded as one of the finest sprinters ever produced by Sri Lanka. The athlete has consistently broken barriers on the international athletics circuit, bringing considerable prestige and recognition to the island nation through his performances at top-level competitions.

Given his stature in Sri Lankan sport, the situation has drawn significant public attention, with many sports enthusiasts and commentators expressing concern that the country's treatment of its elite athletes could discourage future generations from pursuing sporting excellence.

Broader Questions for Sports Governance

The episode highlights a recurring issue within Sri Lanka's sports administration — the lack of binding, transparent agreements when making financial commitments to athletes. Verbal promises made by officials who later leave office create a governance vacuum that ultimately leaves athletes without recourse.

Critics argue that the government must establish clear, documented frameworks for supporting high-performance athletes, ensuring that the fortunes of sportspeople do not rise and fall with changes in political leadership.

As the matter continues to unfold, all eyes will be on the Sports Ministry to determine whether any compromise or formal resolution can be reached that adequately recognises Yupun Abeykoon's immense contribution to Sri Lankan athletics.

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