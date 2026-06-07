Sri Lanka Rolls Out Free Tourist Visas for Citizens of Oman

Sri Lanka has announced the introduction of complimentary tourist visas for citizens of Oman, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting tourist arrivals from the Gulf region.

A Strategic Push for Gulf Tourism

The decision reflects Sri Lanka's broader strategy to diversify its tourism market by actively courting visitors from the Middle East. Oman joins a growing list of nations whose citizens can now enter the island nation without bearing the cost of a visa, making Sri Lanka a more accessible and attractive destination for Omani travellers.

Tourism authorities have been working to position Sri Lanka as a premier destination for Gulf travellers, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and world-renowned cuisine as key drawcards for visitors from the region.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The waiver is also seen as a diplomatic gesture designed to deepen the relationship between Colombo and Muscat. Sri Lanka and Oman share longstanding ties, including a significant Sri Lankan expatriate community working across various sectors in the Sultanate.

Analysts believe the free visa initiative could serve as a catalyst for increased people-to-people contact, business exchanges, and cultural engagement between the two nations.

Wider Tourism Recovery Efforts

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to revive and expand its tourism sector, which remains a critical source of foreign exchange earnings for the country. Officials have been engaging with multiple countries to negotiate favourable visa arrangements as part of a concerted campaign to drive arrivals upward.

Free tourist visas are now available to Omani passport holders

The move is part of Sri Lanka's broader tourism promotion strategy

Strong expatriate and diplomatic ties underpin the bilateral relationship

The initiative is expected to increase tourist footfall from the Gulf region

Tourism industry stakeholders have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that such visa facilitation measures will translate into tangible growth in visitor numbers and spending across the island.