Sri Lanka Navy Uncovers Cache of Firearms and Ammunition Hidden in Kalpitiya Lagoon

The Sri Lanka Navy has recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition from the waters of the Kalpitiya Lagoon, in what security officials are describing as a significant find in the country's ongoing efforts to curb illegal weapons trafficking.

Naval personnel conducting operations in the area discovered the hidden cache submerged in the lagoon, located along the northwestern coast of Sri Lanka. The recovery included firearms along with quantities of ammunition, though the full inventory of the seized items is yet to be officially detailed.

Strategic Location Raises Concern

Kalpitiya, situated in the Puttalam District, has long been identified as a strategically sensitive coastal zone given its extensive lagoon network and proximity to key shipping lanes. Security forces have historically maintained a strong presence in the area to prevent the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, and other contraband.

The discovery has prompted renewed concern among authorities about the potential use of Sri Lanka's coastal waterways as conduits for illegal arms movement, with investigators now working to determine the origin of the weapons and who may have been responsible for concealing them.

Investigation Underway

The recovered firearms and ammunition have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further examination and legal proceedings. The Navy is continuing its surveillance and search operations in the surrounding waters as part of the broader investigation.

Sri Lanka's naval forces have in recent years intensified patrols along the island's coastline, resulting in multiple seizures of illegal weapons and drugs. Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to preventing the illegal movement of arms, which they warn poses a direct threat to national security and public safety.