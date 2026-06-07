Sri Lanka Moves to Revive 25 Abandoned Health Infrastructure Projects Requiring Rs. 76 Billion

The Sri Lankan government has initiated a programme to resume and bring to completion 25 major health sector construction projects that had been left unfinished, with authorities estimating a total of Rs. 76 billion will be required to see the work through to completion.

Long-Delayed Projects Back on Track

The decision to restart the stalled infrastructure developments marks a significant step forward for the country's public health system, which has long suffered from incomplete facilities and inadequate capacity across numerous regions. The projects, which had been abandoned at various stages of construction, span multiple districts and are expected to substantially strengthen healthcare delivery once completed.

Officials have indicated that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to addressing critical gaps in the country's health infrastructure, particularly in the aftermath of the economic crisis that brought many state-funded projects to a standstill in recent years.

Funding Requirements and Challenges

The estimated Rs. 76 billion price tag underscores the scale of the undertaking, presenting a considerable financial challenge for a government still navigating a period of fiscal consolidation. Authorities are expected to explore a combination of domestic budget allocations and foreign financing to mobilise the necessary funds.

The health sector has been among the most visibly affected by Sri Lanka's infrastructure backlog, with partially constructed hospitals and medical facilities sitting idle in several parts of the island, depriving communities of much-needed services.

Significance for Public Health

Completing these projects is widely seen as essential to improving equitable access to healthcare across the country. Among the anticipated benefits are:

Increased hospital bed capacity in underserved areas

Modern medical facilities replacing ageing or overcrowded institutions

Improved emergency and specialist care services for rural communities

Reduction of patient burden on already overstretched urban hospitals

Health sector analysts and civil society groups have welcomed the move, though many have called on the government to ensure transparency in procurement and project management to avoid the delays and cost overruns that plagued these schemes in the first place.

The revival of these projects is not merely a construction exercise — it is a direct investment in the lives and wellbeing of Sri Lankan citizens who have waited far too long for adequate medical facilities.

The government is expected to release further details regarding timelines, contractor selection processes, and funding arrangements as the programme progresses in the coming weeks.