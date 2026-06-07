SJB Expels Five Bulathsinhala Pradeshiya Sabha Members in Swift Disciplinary Move

Five Local Councillors Removed from Party Ranks

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has taken swift disciplinary action, expelling five of its members from the Bulathsinhala Pradeshiya Sabha with immediate effect, following allegations levelled against the councillors.

Party Acts to Protect Its Integrity

The decision signals the SJB's willingness to enforce internal discipline at the local government level, where party conduct and accountability remain critical concerns for Sri Lankan voters. The five expelled members had been serving on the Bulathsinhala Pradeshiya Sabha, a local administrative body in the Kalutara District.

The expulsions were carried out without delay once the allegations came to the party's attention, reflecting the leadership's firm stance on maintaining standards among its elected representatives at every tier of government.

Broader Implications for Local Governance

Such disciplinary measures at the Pradeshiya Sabha level are relatively uncommon among major political parties in Sri Lanka, making this move by the SJB a notable development in local political circles. The action is likely to send a clear message to other party members serving in local government bodies across the country.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations against the five councillors are expected to be disclosed by the party in due course. The SJB leadership has not yet issued a comprehensive public statement elaborating on the grounds for the expulsions beyond the initial announcement.

The affected members have not yet publicly responded to the party's decision.