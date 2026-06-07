Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm Expected Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces

Sri Lanka is bracing for significant rainfall this Sunday, with meteorological authorities forecasting heavy showers exceeding 100 millimetres in several parts of the island, prompting concerns for residents in affected regions.

Areas Under Weather Warning

Intermittent showers and thundershowers are expected to affect a broad stretch of the country, with conditions anticipated to be particularly intense in the following provinces and districts:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Rainfall totals forecast to surpass 100mm in a single day can pose serious risks, including flash flooding, landslides, and disruptions to road networks — hazards that are well familiar to communities living in low-lying and mountainous areas of Sri Lanka.

Residents in the warned districts and provinces are advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall, and stay updated through official weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Authorities have not yet issued a formal red alert, but the forecast levels of precipitation warrant close monitoring throughout the day. Communities in landslide-prone hill country areas, particularly in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya, are encouraged to take early precautionary measures.

Seasonal Weather Pattern

Heavy rainfall events of this nature are consistent with Sri Lanka's prevailing monsoon and inter-monsoon weather patterns, which periodically bring intense precipitation to the western, southern, and central regions of the island. Residents are reminded that conditions can change rapidly and that even brief but intense downpours can lead to localised flooding and hazardous road conditions.

The Department of Meteorology is expected to issue updated advisories as the weather system develops.

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