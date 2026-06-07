Private Buses to Run at Half Capacity Starting Monday, Says LPBOA

Reduced Services as Private Bus Operators Limit Fleet on Roads

The Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association (LPBOA) has announced that private buses across the country will operate at only 50 percent of their normal capacity beginning Monday, 8 June, according to the association's chairman.

The decision, communicated by the LPBOA leadership, signals a significant reduction in public transport availability for commuters who rely on private bus services for their daily travel needs.

Impact on Daily Commuters

Sri Lankan commuters, particularly those in urban centres and along major intercity routes, are likely to experience increased congestion and longer waiting times as fewer buses take to the roads. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional time for travel during this period.

Association's Position

The LPBOA chairman indicated that the curtailment of services stems from ongoing challenges faced by private bus operators, prompting the association to take this collective step. The move reflects the broader pressures confronting the private transport sector in the country.

Commuters and relevant authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely as the reduced operations take effect, with many calling on the government to engage with bus owners to resolve the underlying issues and restore full services as soon as possible.