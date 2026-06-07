Presidential Commission to Hold Public Hearings on Coal Procurement Irregularities in July

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing alleged irregularities in Sri Lanka's coal procurement process is set to move into a significant new phase, with open hearings scheduled to commence during the first week of July, investigators have confirmed.

The announcement marks a notable step forward in the investigation, as proceedings will transition from behind-closed-doors statement recording to a more transparent, public-facing process that allows for the open presentation of evidence.

Statements Being Recorded from Key Officials

While preparations for the open hearings are underway, the Commission has continued its work by recording statements from relevant officials connected to the coal procurement process. Investigators indicated that this foundational groundwork is essential before formal open testimony can begin.

Significance of the Open Hearing Phase

The shift to open hearings is expected to shed greater light on the alleged irregularities that have drawn public scrutiny to Sri Lanka's coal procurement practices. Such commissions play a critical role in ensuring accountability within state institutions, particularly in matters involving large-scale energy sector transactions.

Coal procurement has long been a subject of concern in Sri Lanka, given its central role in the country's power generation sector and the significant public funds involved in such contracts.

Further details regarding the specific dates, venue, and scope of the open hearings are expected to be announced by the Commission in due course.

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