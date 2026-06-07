Power Devolution Under JVP-NPP Rule: A Distant Dream or Deliberate Delay?

The question of power devolution in Sri Lanka has once again been thrust into the national spotlight following a series of remarks and political developments in Jaffna that have drawn sharp criticism from multiple quarters.

Tilvin Silva's Jaffna Remarks Spark Controversy

JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva recently addressed a press conference in Jaffna, where he effectively ruled out the possibility of holding provincial council elections during the current year. The statement has reverberated across the political landscape, prompting widespread condemnation from those who view the provincial council system as a critical mechanism for delivering meaningful devolution of power to the country's regions — particularly the North and East.

Critics argue that the National People's Power government's reluctance to commit to a timeline for provincial council elections signals a troubling indifference toward the political aspirations of minority communities, who have long regarded devolution as a cornerstone of any lasting political settlement in post-war Sri Lanka.

A Pattern of Postponement?

Provincial council elections have been repeatedly deferred by successive governments over the years, and many observers fear that the NPP administration may be following the same well-worn path of indefinite postponement dressed in new political language. For communities in the Northern and Eastern provinces, this pattern is neither new nor unfamiliar — but it remains deeply frustrating.

The provincial council system, whatever its shortcomings, remains the primary constitutional framework through which devolved governance can be exercised at the regional level.

The JVP-NPP, which swept to power on a platform of systemic change and clean governance, now faces pointed questions about whether its vision of transformation extends meaningfully to the country's ethnic and regional fault lines — or whether it is primarily focused on economic reform at the centre.

Jaffna as a Political Barometer

The fact that these remarks were made in Jaffna itself adds a layer of political significance. The Northern Province has historically been the most vocal in demanding devolution, and any signal from Colombo-aligned politicians — regardless of party — that power-sharing will be further delayed is met with deep scepticism in the region.

Around the same time as Silva's press conference, a separate media event also took place in Jaffna, underscoring the city's continued role as a key political barometer for how ruling parties approach the devolution question.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Political Future

For analysts and civil society groups, the core issue goes beyond electoral schedules. At stake is whether the NPP government has a genuine, actionable commitment to power devolution as a political principle — or whether it views provincial councils as an administrative inconvenience to be managed rather than a democratic institution to be empowered.

Provincial council elections have not been held for several years, leaving elected representation at the provincial level in limbo.

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which established the provincial council system, remains a contentious but legally binding framework for devolution.

Minority political parties and Tamil civil groups have consistently called for full implementation of the 13th Amendment as a minimum requirement.

As the NPP consolidates its hold on national politics, the pressure is mounting to demonstrate that its promised transformation includes a sincere engagement with Sri Lanka's long-unresolved national question — and that power devolution is not merely a political daydream recycled each election cycle.