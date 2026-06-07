Police Bust Social Media Party in Ponnaduwa, 28 Arrested After Drugs Discovered

A social media-organised party in the Ponnaduwa area was brought to an abrupt end after police conducted a raid on the premises, resulting in the arrest of 28 individuals, including three women.

Raid Uncovers Illegal Activity

Law enforcement officers moved in on the gathering after receiving intelligence about the event, which had reportedly been coordinated and publicised through social media platforms. Upon conducting the raid, authorities discovered drugs at the scene, prompting the immediate detention of those present.

28 Taken Into Custody

A total of 28 people were taken into custody following the operation, among them three women. The arrests highlight growing concerns among Sri Lankan law enforcement about the use of social media to organise gatherings that may facilitate illegal activity, including drug use.

A Concerning Trend

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public about the dangers of unregulated social media events, where the anonymity of online organisation can make it easier for illegal substances to circulate among attendees.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Further details regarding the quantities and types of drugs recovered are expected to be released as the case progresses.