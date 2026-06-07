Nepal's Attorney General Exposes Double Sale Scandal Involving Colombo Embassy Land

Diplomatic Property at Centre of Serious Fraud Allegations

Nepal's Attorney General has raised serious concerns over a significant land scandal involving the country's embassy property in Colombo, revealing that the plot was allegedly sold twice to separate private parties — a development that has sent shockwaves through diplomatic and legal circles in both nations.

What Happened?

According to the findings flagged by Nepal's top law officer, the land belonging to Nepal's embassy in Sri Lanka was subjected to fraudulent transactions in which the same property was reportedly transferred to two different private buyers. The revelation has prompted urgent scrutiny of how diplomatic assets are managed and protected under international property laws.

The double sale of sovereign diplomatic land is considered an extremely grave matter, as such properties are typically afforded special legal protections under both domestic legislation and international conventions governing diplomatic missions.

Legal and Diplomatic Ramifications

The Attorney General's intervention signals that Nepal's government is treating this as a matter of utmost seriousness. Investigations are expected to examine how the fraudulent transactions were carried out, who authorised or facilitated them, and whether any officials either within Nepal's diplomatic service or external parties bear criminal responsibility.

Legal experts note that the alleged double sale raises critical questions about due diligence failures, possible forgery of land documents, and the oversight mechanisms in place for managing embassy-owned real estate abroad.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the scandal involving a foreign mission's property on its soil adds a sensitive diplomatic dimension to what is already a complex legal matter. Sri Lankan authorities may be called upon to cooperate in any formal investigation, particularly with respect to land registry records and title verification processes that would have been conducted locally.

The case also raises broader concerns about vulnerabilities within property transaction systems that could potentially be exploited in dealings involving foreign-owned or diplomatically held land.

Investigation Ongoing

At this stage, full details of the transactions — including the identities of the private parties involved and the timeline of the alleged sales — remain under investigation. Nepal's Attorney General is expected to pursue the matter through both legal and diplomatic channels to ensure accountability and the recovery of the property if it has been unlawfully transferred.

Further developments are anticipated as both governments work to address what is shaping up to be a landmark case in the management and protection of diplomatic assets in South Asia.