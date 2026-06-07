MP Shanakiyan Slams Arrest of Tamil Rapper, Calls State Response 'Ridiculous

Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has strongly condemned the arrest of a Tamil rapper, describing the authorities' reaction to a song as deeply troubling and disproportionate.

The Batticaloa district MP voiced his criticism openly, questioning why law enforcement would feel threatened by a musical composition.

"If they are scared of a song, this is very ridiculous," Shanakiyan said, underlining his view that the arrest represents a serious overreach by the authorities.

The incident has drawn significant attention amid ongoing concerns over freedom of expression for Tamil artists and cultural figures in Sri Lanka. Critics argue that the detention of a musician for the content of his work signals a troubling intolerance toward Tamil artistic voices.

Shanakiyan, a vocal advocate for Tamil rights in Parliament, framed the arrest as emblematic of a broader pattern in which the state responds to Tamil cultural expression with suspicion and repression rather than engagement.

Concerns Over Artistic Freedom

The arrest has reignited debate about the space available to minority communities to express their identity, grievances, and culture through art forms such as music. Activists and civil society members have echoed the MP's concerns, arguing that criminalising song lyrics sets a dangerous precedent for free expression in the country.

The rapper was arrested over the content of a song deemed objectionable by authorities.

MP Shanakiyan publicly condemned the arrest as an overreaction.

The case has raised wider questions about freedom of expression for Tamil artists in Sri Lanka.

As of the time of writing, further details surrounding the specific charges against the rapper and the circumstances of his detention were yet to be fully disclosed by the authorities. The case is expected to attract continued scrutiny from human rights observers and Tamil political representatives in the coming days.

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