Inside Job Exposed: Two Bank Employees Arrested Over Rs. 30 Million ATM Cash Heist in Horana

Two employees of a state bank branch in Horana have been arrested by Police in connection with the theft of more than Rs. 30 million that was being transported to refill automated teller machines (ATMs), authorities confirmed.

Suspects Identified as Bank Insiders

The individuals taken into custody are an assistant manager and a security officer attached to the Horana branch of the state bank. Their arrest has pointed to what investigators believe is a carefully orchestrated inside job, with the stolen funds having been earmarked specifically for ATM replenishment operations.

Cash in Transit Targeted

The robbery involved a significant sum of money while it was in the process of being transported — a routine but sensitive banking operation. More than Rs. 30 million was taken during this transit, raising serious concerns about internal security protocols at the institution.

Arrests Signal Police Progress

The swift identification and arrest of the two suspects suggests that investigators moved quickly once the theft was reported. The involvement of bank employees with direct knowledge of cash handling procedures and security arrangements is expected to be a central focus of the ongoing investigation.

Police have confirmed the arrests and further details are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the legal process. The incident has prompted wider questions about the vulnerability of cash-in-transit operations at state banking institutions across the country.