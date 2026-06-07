IMF Praises Sri Lanka's Economic Turnaround as Reform Drive Gains Steam

The International Monetary Fund has commended Sri Lanka for its significant progress in economic recovery, acknowledging the island nation's sustained reform efforts as it continues to emerge from one of the worst financial crises in its history.

A Hard-Earned Recovery

Sri Lanka's economic rehabilitation has drawn positive recognition from one of the world's most influential financial institutions, with the IMF highlighting the momentum the country has built through a series of difficult but necessary structural reforms. The acknowledgement marks a notable milestone for a nation that just a few years ago was grappling with foreign reserve exhaustion, soaring inflation, and widespread fuel and medicine shortages.

The IMF's assessment reflects growing confidence in the direction of Sri Lanka's fiscal and monetary policies, which have been implemented under considerable social and political pressure. Authorities have pushed through tax reforms, energy pricing adjustments, and public finance restructuring measures as part of commitments tied to the country's bailout programme.

Reform Momentum Recognised

Among the areas highlighted by the Fund were improvements in revenue collection, greater exchange rate stability, and a more disciplined approach to government expenditure. These developments have collectively contributed to restoring a degree of macroeconomic stability that had seemed distant during the height of the crisis in 2022.

The IMF's positive remarks are expected to bolster investor confidence in Sri Lanka and support the country's efforts to re-engage with international capital markets. Continued programme compliance also remains critical for unlocking future tranches of financial assistance.

Challenges Still Ahead

Despite the encouraging progress, analysts caution that significant challenges remain. Poverty levels have risen sharply in the wake of the crisis, and many ordinary Sri Lankans continue to feel the strain of higher living costs. Sustaining the reform agenda while addressing the welfare needs of vulnerable populations will be among the most pressing tasks facing policymakers in the months ahead.

Inflation has been brought down substantially from its peak levels

Foreign exchange reserves have seen a gradual but steady recovery

Debt restructuring negotiations have advanced with key creditors

Public sector reforms continue to face implementation hurdles

For Sri Lanka, the IMF's commendation represents not an endpoint, but an affirmation that the path chosen — however painful — is yielding measurable results. The government will be expected to maintain its reform commitments to ensure the recovery remains on solid footing and translates into tangible improvements in the lives of all Sri Lankans.

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