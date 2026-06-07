Harsha de Silva Slams Government Over SriLankan Airlines' Reported Rs. 100 Billion Funding Request

Opposition parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva has launched a sharp attack on the government over its handling of SriLankan Airlines, raising alarm over reports that the struggling national carrier is seeking an additional Rs. 100 billion in state funding.

A Carrier Bleeding Public Money

De Silva, a prominent voice in the opposition, questioned why taxpayers should continue to bear the financial burden of an airline that has repeatedly failed to turn a profit. He argued that pumping further public funds into the loss-making institution without a credible turnaround plan amounts to fiscal recklessness at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating a fragile economic recovery.

The MP's remarks come amid growing public scrutiny of state-owned enterprises and their drain on the national treasury, a concern that has intensified following the country's historic economic crisis in recent years.

Accountability Demanded

De Silva called on the government to provide full transparency regarding the airline's financial position, including a detailed breakdown of how previously allocated funds were utilised. He stressed that Sri Lankan citizens deserve clear answers before any new capital injection is approved by Parliament.

The question is not just how much money SriLankan Airlines needs — it is whether the government has any coherent plan to make this airline viable, or whether this is simply another cycle of throwing public money at a problem without solutions.

The opposition MP also raised concerns about governance structures within the airline, suggesting that mismanagement and a lack of strategic direction have been central to its continued losses.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Economy

SriLankan Airlines has long been a controversial asset for the state. The carrier has accumulated substantial debt over the years, and successive governments have faced criticism for failing to either restructure it effectively or attract a credible strategic partner.

With Sri Lanka still under the watchful eye of the International Monetary Fund as part of its ongoing bailout programme, critics argue that continued subsidisation of loss-making state enterprises could undermine fiscal consolidation targets agreed upon with international creditors.

SriLankan Airlines is reported to be seeking Rs. 100 billion in additional government funding

Opposition MP Harsha de Silva has called the request into question, demanding accountability

The airline has a long history of financial losses and government bailouts

Sri Lanka's IMF programme places pressure on the government to reduce expenditure on state enterprises

The government is yet to issue a formal response to de Silva's criticism. Observers will be watching closely to see whether Parliament takes up the matter for a fuller debate in the coming sessions.

Related Video