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Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Hospitalised in Emergency Admission to Colombo National Hospital

07 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Hospitalised in Emergency Admission to Colombo National Hospital

Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following an emergency medical situation, hospital sources have confirmed.

Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka's premier intelligence agency, was brought to the country's largest public hospital in Colombo under emergency circumstances, though further details regarding the precise nature of his medical condition have not been officially disclosed at this stage.

A Prominent Figure in Sri Lanka's Intelligence Landscape

Suresh Sallay is one of the most recognised figures in Sri Lanka's national security establishment. As the former chief of the State Intelligence Service, he played a central role in the country's intelligence operations during a particularly significant period in its recent history.

His admission to the Colombo National Hospital has drawn considerable public attention given his high-profile background and the prominent position he once held within the state apparatus.

Hospital Yet to Issue Formal Statement

As of the time of reporting, no formal statement has been issued by the Colombo National Hospital or government authorities regarding the full circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation or his current condition.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from official sources.

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Oshadi Senanayake 07 Jun 2026

goverment should provide proper security at the hospital

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 07 Jun 2026

hope he gets well soon, whatever happened in the past is past

N
Nimal Fernando 07 Jun 2026

easy to say that no, lot of families still waiting for answers from him

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