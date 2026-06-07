Foreign Ministry Appeals to Public to Help Identify Sri Lankan Woman Found in Lebanon

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reached out to the general public for assistance in identifying a Sri Lankan woman who has been located in Lebanon, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as soon as possible.

Ministry Issues Public Appeal

The Foreign Ministry issued the appeal after the woman was found in Lebanon but could not be identified through existing records or documentation. Officials are hoping that members of the public, particularly those with connections to Sri Lankan communities abroad, may be able to recognise the individual and provide the necessary details to facilitate her identification.

Lebanon has been home to a significant number of Sri Lankan migrant workers, many of whom are employed in the domestic sector. The country has faced considerable instability in recent years, leaving many foreign workers in vulnerable situations with limited access to consular support.

Authorities Urge Anyone With Information to Step Forward

The Ministry has requested that individuals who may recognise the woman or have knowledge of her identity contact the relevant authorities without delay. Timely identification is considered critical to ensuring that she receives appropriate consular assistance and, if necessary, repatriation support.

Sri Lanka maintains diplomatic representation in Lebanon and has previously coordinated efforts to assist nationals stranded or in distress in the country, particularly during periods of civil unrest and economic crisis.

A Broader Concern for Migrant Workers

This incident draws renewed attention to the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Middle East and West Asia, many of whom face precarious living and working conditions far from home. Rights advocates have long called for stronger protective mechanisms and better documentation practices to safeguard the interests of Sri Lankans employed overseas.

The Foreign Ministry has not disclosed further details about the circumstances under which the woman was found, but has confirmed that efforts are underway to provide her with all necessary support pending her identification.

Members of the public with any information that may assist in identifying the woman are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly.