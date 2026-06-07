Drunk Driver Mows Down 72-Year-Old Woman in Horana, Killing Her Instantly

A 72-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday evening after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in the Elawella area of Horana, police confirmed.

The fatal incident occurred when the SUV, reportedly driven by an intoxicated motorist, collided with the elderly woman, leaving her dead at the scene.

Elderly Victim Killed in Road Tragedy

The tragedy unfolded in the Elawella locality within the Horana police division, sending shockwaves through the local community. Residents in the area have expressed outrage over the incident, raising fresh concerns about drunk driving on Sri Lankan roads.

Authorities launched an investigation following the incident, with the driver believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Drunk Driving Remains a Deadly Menace

The latest fatality adds to a troubling pattern of alcohol-related road accidents across the island. Road safety advocates have repeatedly called on authorities to enforce stricter penalties against drunk drivers to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

The victim was 72 years of age at the time of her death.

The incident took place in the Elawella area of Horana on Saturday evening.

The driver of the SUV is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash. Further details regarding the suspect are expected to be released as the case progresses.