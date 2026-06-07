Chamari Fires Brilliant 94 as Sri Lanka Women Down Pakistan in T20 World Cup Warm-Up

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a stunning batting performance, smashing 94 runs to power her side to a convincing victory over Pakistan in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Chamari Leads from the Front

The skipper's near-century knock proved to be the backbone of Sri Lanka's innings, showcasing the explosive batting form that has long made Athapaththu one of the most feared batters in the women's game. Her aggressive yet composed display gave Sri Lanka a total that ultimately proved too much for the Pakistani side to chase down.

A Positive Start Ahead of the Tournament

The warm-up fixture served as an ideal platform for both sides to fine-tune their preparations before the main tournament gets underway. For Sri Lanka, the result will provide a significant confidence boost, with Athapaththu's form at the top of the order being a particularly encouraging sign for the coaching staff and supporters alike.

Pakistan, despite putting in a competitive effort with the bat, could not match the target set by the Sri Lankan women, falling short in their chase.

Sri Lanka's World Cup Hopes

Sri Lanka enters the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 with renewed optimism, and performances like this will only strengthen the belief within the squad that they can make a deep run in the tournament. With Athapaththu firing on all cylinders, the island nation's faithful cricket supporters will have every reason to watch with excitement as the competition unfolds.

The warm-up result sends a clear message to rival nations — Sri Lanka, led by their talismanic captain, will be a force to be reckoned with when the tournament begins in earnest.

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