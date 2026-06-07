Chamari Athapaththu Blazes 94 as Sri Lanka Crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup Warm-Up

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a stunning batting performance, smashing 94 runs to guide her side to a commanding victory over Pakistan in a Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

Athapaththu and Gunaratne Lay Down the Law

Chasing a target of 169, Sri Lanka never looked in trouble as Athapaththu and opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne forged an impressive 159-run partnership that effectively sealed the contest early. The pair batted with authority and intent, giving Pakistan's bowling attack little room to breathe.

Sri Lanka crossed the line with eight balls to spare, signalling a dominant and confident run chase that will have pleased the management ahead of the main tournament.

Vimukthi Shines with the Ball

It was not only with the bat that Sri Lanka impressed. Right-arm seamer Chethana Vimukthi made a telling contribution with the ball, troubling the Pakistani batters and helping restrict the opposition to a chaseable total.

A Positive Sign for Sri Lanka

The result will be a major confidence booster for the Sri Lankan squad as they fine-tune their preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. With Athapaththu in such commanding form and key contributors stepping up across all departments, Sri Lanka will be looking to carry this momentum into the tournament proper.

For the island nation's cricket fans, this warm-up victory offers plenty of reasons for optimism as the Women's T20 World Cup approaches.

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