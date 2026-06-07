Central Bank Offloads Over $211 Million in May to Steady Rupee Against Depreciation Pressure

Sri Lanka's Central Bank intervened significantly in the foreign exchange market during May, selling US$211.3 million to counter mounting downward pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee, according to latest data from the monetary authority.

Sustained Market Intervention

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka stepped up its presence in currency markets throughout the month, deploying a substantial portion of the country's foreign reserves to prevent the rupee from sliding further against the US dollar. The scale of the intervention underscores the persistent vulnerabilities facing the local currency as Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery.

Market analysts note that while the intervention helped stabilise exchange rates in the short term, the sustained selling of dollars raises questions about the long-term adequacy of the country's reserve buffers, which have been carefully rebuilt following the historic economic crisis of 2022.

Pressure on the Rupee

The rupee has faced renewed depreciation pressure in recent months, driven by a combination of factors including import demand, debt repayment obligations, and broader global currency dynamics influenced by a strong US dollar environment.

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have steadily improved since the depths of the economic collapse, supported by International Monetary Fund programme disbursements and improved tourism earnings. However, episodes of sharp currency pressure continue to test the Central Bank's capacity to maintain stability without depleting those hard-won gains.

Balancing Stability and Reserves

Monetary authorities have previously signalled their intention to allow greater exchange rate flexibility over time, while retaining the ability to smooth out excessive volatility. The May intervention suggests that the Central Bank remains committed to preventing disorderly movements in the rupee, particularly at a time when public confidence in economic management is still being restored.

Economists and market participants will be closely watching June data to assess whether depreciation pressures have eased or whether further significant interventions may be required in the months ahead.