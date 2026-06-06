WFP Warns Middle East Crisis Threatens Food Security of 1.3 Million Sri Lankans

The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised serious concerns that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East could push as many as 1.3 million Sri Lankans into food insecurity, highlighting the island nation's deep vulnerability to geopolitical shocks far beyond its shores.

A Fragile Recovery Under Threat

Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its way out of the worst economic crisis in its post-independence history, relies heavily on remittances sent home by migrant workers employed across the Middle East. Any prolonged instability in the region threatens to choke off this critical financial lifeline for hundreds of thousands of families.

The WFP's warning underscores just how interconnected Sri Lanka's domestic food situation is with developments in distant conflict zones. A significant disruption to remittance flows could rapidly erode household purchasing power, making it increasingly difficult for vulnerable families to afford adequate nutrition.

Who Is Most at Risk?

The populations most exposed to this threat include low-income households in rural and estate sector communities, many of whom depend almost entirely on money sent by relatives working abroad in the Gulf states and other parts of the Middle East. For these families, remittances are not a supplement to income — they are the income.

Families of migrant workers employed in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries

Rural communities with limited alternative income sources

Estate sector households already facing nutritional challenges

Urban poor struggling with residual effects of the 2022 economic crisis

Remittances: Sri Lanka's Economic Safety Net

Remittances have long served as one of Sri Lanka's most important sources of foreign exchange. During the height of the 2022 economic collapse, when the country ran critically short of dollars to import fuel, medicine, and food, money sent home by overseas workers helped cushion the blow for millions of families.

A deterioration of conditions in the Middle East — whether through direct conflict, economic slowdown, or displacement of workers — could see those flows diminish precisely when Sri Lankan families are least able to absorb such a shock.

WFP Calls for Preparedness

The WFP's alert serves as a call to action for Sri Lankan authorities and humanitarian organisations to strengthen social protection systems and early warning mechanisms. Proactive measures, including expanding food assistance programmes and reinforcing safety nets for the most vulnerable, are being urged before any potential crisis deepens.

With global food prices remaining elevated and Sri Lanka's own economic recovery still fragile, the warning from one of the world's foremost food security bodies is one the government cannot afford to ignore. The livelihoods of more than a million people may well depend on the policy decisions made in the weeks and months ahead.

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