Two Bank Staff Arrested Over Rs. 30 Million ATM Cash Robbery in Horana

An assistant manager and a security officer employed at a state bank branch in Horana have been arrested in connection with the brazen theft of more than Rs. 30 million in cash that was being transported to replenish automated teller machines, police confirmed.

Inside Job Suspected

Authorities believe the two suspects, both trusted employees of the state bank branch, were directly involved in the robbery of the large cash consignment. The funds had been set aside specifically to restock ATMs when the money went missing, raising immediate suspicions of an inside operation.

Police moved swiftly to apprehend the pair following an investigation into the incident, taking both the assistant manager and the security officer into custody for further questioning.

Significant Sum Targeted

The stolen amount, exceeding Rs. 30 million, represents a substantial loss for the bank. ATM replenishment operations typically involve the movement of large volumes of cash, making them a potential target for those with knowledge of internal procedures and schedules.

The arrest of two individuals holding positions of responsibility within the branch has sent shockwaves through the local banking community, highlighting ongoing concerns about internal security protocols at financial institutions across the country.

Investigations into the matter are continuing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as the inquiry progresses.