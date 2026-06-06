Two Bank Insiders Arrested Over Horana Bank Robbery

Police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent bank robbery in Horana, arresting two employees of the targeted financial institution in connection with the incident.

Insiders Taken Into Custody

The suspects taken into custody include an assistant manager and a security officer attached to the bank, raising serious concerns about the possible involvement of insiders in facilitating the heist. The arrests mark a turning point in the investigation, with authorities now focusing their attention on whether the robbery was an inside job.

Investigation Ongoing

Sri Lanka Police are continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding the robbery, with investigators examining the roles played by the two detained individuals. The arrests suggest that law enforcement had gathered sufficient evidence to implicate the bank's own staff in the criminal act.

The detention of a senior bank official alongside a security officer has sent shockwaves through the local banking community, highlighting vulnerabilities within financial institutions when trusted employees allegedly turn against the establishments they are sworn to protect.

Public Confidence Under Scrutiny

Incidents of this nature inevitably raise questions about internal security protocols at banks across the country. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while assuring that the investigation is progressing swiftly.

Further arrests have not been ruled out as police continue to piece together the full picture of how the robbery was planned and executed. The suspects are expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

Related Video