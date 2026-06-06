Sri Lankan Rupee Slides Against Dollar Amid Rising Energy Cost Worries

The Sri Lankan rupee has come under renewed and significant pressure against the US dollar, with exchange rates at several commercial banks climbing as high as Rs. 340 per dollar on the selling side — a development that has sent ripples of concern through the business community, industrial sector, and among ordinary consumers alike.

Currency Pressure Returns

The latest depreciation marks a fresh bout of volatility for the local currency, which had shown signs of stabilisation following Sri Lanka's prolonged economic crisis. The sharp slide has reignited fears that the fragile recovery could face fresh headwinds, particularly as energy costs remain a key concern for both households and businesses across the island.

A weaker rupee directly inflates the cost of imports, and Sri Lanka — which depends heavily on imported fuel and energy inputs — is especially vulnerable to such currency movements. Industry stakeholders have warned that sustained depreciation could translate into higher production costs, potentially feeding through to consumer prices in the weeks ahead.

Energy Costs at the Centre of Concerns

The resurgence of energy cost anxieties has been identified as a significant driver behind the renewed pressure on the rupee. Businesses operating in energy-intensive sectors have expressed apprehension that any upward revision in fuel or electricity tariffs, compounded by a weakening exchange rate, could severely dent their operational margins.

Importers and traders have also flagged difficulties in planning ahead, citing unpredictable currency movements as a major obstacle to sustainable business operations. The situation has prompted calls for greater transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market.

Broader Economic Implications

Economists and financial analysts have noted that while some degree of exchange rate fluctuation is to be expected in a recovering economy, the speed and scale of the recent depreciation warrants close monitoring by monetary authorities. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be under pressure to signal its policy stance clearly to avoid further market uncertainty.

For consumers, the immediate concern is the potential pass-through effect on the prices of essential goods, many of which rely on imported raw materials or fuel for their production and distribution.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-crisis economic path, the latest currency weakness serves as a reminder of the delicate balance policymakers must maintain between growth, stability, and the management of external pressures.

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