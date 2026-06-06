Sri Lankan Embassy Works to Identify National Killed Amid Israeli Attacks in Lebanon

Embassy Confirms Verification Process Underway

The Sri Lankan embassy in Lebanon is currently working to verify the identity of a Sri Lankan migrant worker reported to have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on Lebanon, officials have confirmed.

Diplomatic staff at the Beirut-based mission have launched formal identification procedures following reports that a Sri Lankan national lost their life amid the escalating violence that has gripped Lebanon in recent weeks.

Migrant Workers Caught in Conflict Zone

A significant number of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed in Lebanon, many of them in domestic service roles. The intensification of Israeli military operations in the country has raised serious concerns about the safety and welfare of these workers, who often find themselves with limited means to flee conflict zones.

The embassy has been playing a critical role in monitoring the situation on the ground and maintaining contact with Sri Lankan nationals scattered across affected areas of the country.

Calls for Caution as Situation Remains Volatile

Authorities have urged Sri Lankan workers remaining in Lebanon to stay in contact with the embassy and to follow all safety advisories issued by local and international authorities. The situation in Lebanon continues to be highly volatile, with civilian casualties reported across multiple regions.

The Sri Lankan government has previously facilitated evacuation efforts for its citizens in Lebanon during periods of heightened conflict, and officials are expected to provide further updates as the identification process progresses.

The Foreign Ministry in Colombo is also believed to be closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the embassy to ensure the appropriate response, including potential consular assistance to the family of the deceased if identity is confirmed.