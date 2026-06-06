Sri Lanka Police Dismiss Gammanpila's Claims Over Sallay's Custody Treatment

Sri Lanka Police have firmly rejected allegations raised by former parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila concerning the treatment of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Suresh Sallay while in custody, calling the claims unfounded and misleading.

Police Push Back Against Allegations

In an official response, police authorities denied that Sallay had been subjected to any mistreatment during his time in detention, asserting that all procedures followed were in strict accordance with established legal protocols and that the former intelligence chief had been afforded his full rights as a detainee.

Gammanpila, a prominent political figure and former cabinet minister, had publicly raised concerns over the conditions under which Sallay was being held, suggesting that the treatment meted out to him was inappropriate and potentially unlawful. The former MP had called for authorities to answer for what he described as troubling circumstances surrounding the detention.

A High-Profile Case Drawing Political Attention

The case of Suresh Sallay has attracted considerable political attention in Sri Lanka, with various parties weighing in on the legality and propriety of the proceedings against the former intelligence chief. Sallay, who once led the State Intelligence Service, has been a central figure in ongoing legal proceedings that have drawn scrutiny from both political circles and the general public.

Police maintained that their handling of the matter has been transparent and professional, rejecting any insinuation that outside political pressures or personal motivations influenced the treatment of the detainee.

Gammanpila Stands Firm

Despite the official denial, Gammanpila appeared unwilling to withdraw his position, signalling that the dispute between the former lawmaker and law enforcement authorities is likely to continue drawing public and parliamentary attention in the days ahead.

The exchange highlights the broader tensions between certain political quarters and the current law enforcement establishment, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political landscape marked by high-profile arrests and allegations of politically motivated legal action.

Sri Lankan observers will be watching closely to see whether further developments in the Sallay case prompt additional responses from either side, particularly given the sensitive nature of intelligence-related detentions and the public interest they invariably generate.

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