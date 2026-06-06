Sri Lanka Hopes to Win Exemption from Proposed U.S. Tariff, Says Minister

Sri Lanka is optimistic that it may be able to secure an exemption from a newly proposed tax put forward by the United States, a senior government minister has indicated, signalling that Colombo is actively pursuing diplomatic and economic channels to protect its trade interests.

Government Expresses Cautious Optimism

The minister's remarks reflect a growing sense of urgency within the Sri Lankan government as it monitors developments surrounding the proposed American levy, which could have significant implications for Sri Lankan exports to one of its key trading partners.

While full details of the ongoing negotiations have not been publicly disclosed, the minister conveyed confidence that Sri Lanka stands a reasonable chance of having the proposed tax removed or revised through continued engagement with Washington.

Trade Relationship at Stake

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most important export destinations, particularly for the garment and apparel sector, which forms a cornerstone of the island nation's economy and provides employment for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Any additional tariff burden imposed by the U.S. could undermine Sri Lanka's export competitiveness at a time when the country is still navigating its recovery from a devastating economic crisis.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been working to strengthen its foreign economic relationships as part of broader efforts to stabilise and rebuild its economy. The government's proactive stance on the U.S. tax proposal is seen as part of that wider strategy to safeguard vital revenue streams and protect local industries from external shocks.

Further updates are expected as high-level discussions between the two nations continue in the coming weeks.

Related Video