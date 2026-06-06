Sri Lanka Expands Free Visa Programme to 42 Countries Including Germany, USA and India to Boost Tourism

Sri Lanka has extended its free 30-day tourist visa scheme to 42 countries, with Germany among the latest additions to a growing list that already includes major travel markets such as the United States, India, the United Kingdom, France and Thailand.

A Strategic Push to Revive Tourism

The expansion of the free visa initiative reflects the Sri Lankan government's determined effort to accelerate the recovery of its tourism sector, which remains one of the island nation's most vital sources of foreign exchange earnings. By removing the financial barrier of visa fees for citizens of key tourist-sending nations, authorities are hoping to drive a significant increase in visitor arrivals and spending across the country.

Under the scheme, eligible travellers from the designated 42 countries can enter Sri Lanka without paying a visa fee and enjoy a stay of up to 30 days, providing ample time to explore the island's diverse attractions.

What Sri Lanka Offers Visitors

Sri Lanka continues to position itself as a destination that caters to a wide range of traveller interests. Among its key drawcards are:

Rich cultural heritage, including ancient temples, colonial-era architecture and UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Scenic driving routes through tea country, coastal roads and wildlife-rich national parks

Adventure tourism opportunities such as surfing, hiking and whale watching

Warm hospitality and a growing range of accommodation options from boutique guesthouses to luxury resorts

Germany's Inclusion a Welcome Development

The addition of Germany to the free visa list is considered particularly significant, as German travellers are known for longer stays and higher per-capita spending compared to many other tourist demographics. Germany also represents one of Europe's largest outbound travel markets, making its inclusion a potentially valuable boost to Sri Lanka's visitor statistics.

The free visa policy signals Sri Lanka's openness to the world and its readiness to welcome travellers seeking authentic, diverse and affordable holiday experiences.

Building Momentum for the Future

Tourism industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka have broadly welcomed the expanded visa policy, noting that ease of entry is consistently cited by international visitors as a key factor in destination selection. With the country having navigated through a period of severe economic difficulty in recent years, a sustained recovery in tourism numbers is seen as critical to stabilising the broader economy.

The government is expected to continue reviewing the list of eligible countries and may consider further expansions depending on the early results of the current programme. For travellers from the 42 qualifying nations, Sri Lanka is now more accessible than ever — a timely opportunity to discover one of Asia's most captivating island destinations.

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