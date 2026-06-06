Sajith Accuses Government of Stalling Provincial Council Elections Over Fear of Electoral Defeat

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the ruling government, claiming it is intentionally postponing Provincial Council elections out of fear that its public support has waned since coming to power.

Opposition Calls Out Electoral Delays

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, charged that the government's reluctance to hold Provincial Council polls is a calculated move driven by anxiety over a potential poor performance at the ballot box. He argued that a government confident in its mandate would have no reason to avoid putting itself before voters at the provincial level.

The Opposition Leader's remarks come amid growing frustration among opposition parties and civil society groups over the prolonged absence of Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka, which have not been held for several years.

A Question of Democratic Accountability

Premadasa framed the delays as a broader threat to democratic governance, suggesting that the administration is prioritising its own political survival over the constitutional rights of the people to elect their provincial representatives.

The government is afraid of the people's verdict. That is the only reason these elections are being pushed back time and again.

Provincial Councils, established under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, serve as a key mechanism for devolution of power to the country's provinces. Critics have long argued that the prolonged suspension of these elections undermines the spirit of the amendment and denies communities a meaningful voice in local governance.

Pressure Mounts on the Government

The accusation adds to mounting pressure on the government to set a firm date for Provincial Council elections. Opposition parties have repeatedly called on the Elections Commission and relevant authorities to ensure that the polls are conducted without further delay.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to Premadasa's latest remarks. Political analysts note that with public sentiment shifting on key economic and social issues, the timing of any upcoming provincial vote could prove decisive for all parties involved.

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