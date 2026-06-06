Police Clarify: No Blanket Ban on Musical Performances, Only LTTE-Promoting Content Restricted

Sri Lanka Police have moved to dispel widespread misinformation circulating on social media, firmly denying reports that musical performances at entertainment events have been broadly prohibited across the country.

The clarification comes in the wake of the arrest of a suspect accused of performing songs that allegedly promote the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organisation that remains banned in Sri Lanka. Following the arrest, a wave of misleading posts spread across social media platforms, suggesting that all live musical performances at public events had been outlawed.

Police Issue Official Statement

In an official statement, Police stressed that no such sweeping ban exists. Authorities made clear that the enforcement action taken was specifically targeted at content deemed to promote or glorify the banned LTTE organisation, and should not be interpreted as a restriction on musical performances in general.

The Police urged the public not to be misled by inaccurate information spreading online, emphasising that entertainment events featuring live music may continue as normal, provided they do not include content that violates existing laws relating to banned organisations.

Legal Context

The LTTE has been a proscribed organisation in Sri Lanka following the conclusion of the decades-long civil conflict in 2009. Any activity deemed to promote, glorify, or support the group remains a criminal offence under Sri Lankan law.

The suspect was arrested specifically for allegedly performing songs promoting the banned LTTE.

No general prohibition on musical or entertainment performances has been introduced.

Police have called on the public to verify information before sharing it on social media.

Authorities also took the opportunity to remind artists, event organisers, and members of the public of their legal responsibilities when it comes to content performed or promoted at public gatherings, warning that those found in violation of laws relating to banned organisations will face appropriate legal action.

Police appealed to media outlets and social media users alike to exercise responsibility and refrain from spreading unverified claims that could cause unnecessary public alarm or confusion.

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