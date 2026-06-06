Patients Found Chained Inside Sri Lankan Nursing Home Where 13 Perished in Devastating Fire

A Sri Lankan nursing home has come under intense scrutiny following a deadly fire that claimed the lives of 13 patients, with authorities revealing the deeply disturbing discovery that residents had been physically restrained — some reportedly chained — inside the facility at the time of the blaze.

Deadly Fire Exposes Shocking Conditions

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka and drawn international attention, shining a harsh spotlight on the conditions endured by vulnerable patients housed in private care institutions across the island. Investigators and emergency responders arriving at the scene were confronted not only with the aftermath of the fire, but also with evidence that patients had been restrained in ways that would have severely limited their ability to escape.

The fact that residents were allegedly chained within the premises raises grave questions about why those responsible for their care chose to physically restrict them, and whether such practices contributed directly to the tragic loss of life.

Questions Over Regulation and Oversight

The incident has prompted urgent calls for a thorough review of how private nursing homes and care facilities are monitored and regulated in Sri Lanka. Critics argue that insufficient government oversight has allowed dangerous and inhumane practices to persist unchecked within certain institutions caring for the elderly, mentally ill, or otherwise vulnerable individuals.

Thirteen patients lost their lives in the fire at the nursing home

Authorities discovered that some patients had been physically restrained, reportedly chained

The restraints are believed to have hampered victims' ability to flee the burning building

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire and the conduct of facility management

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Human rights advocates and medical professionals have condemned the reported use of physical restraints on patients, describing such practices as cruel and a fundamental violation of patients' rights and dignity. There are now mounting demands that authorities hold those responsible to account and introduce sweeping reforms to safeguard the welfare of individuals placed in residential care.

The use of chains on patients in any care setting is wholly unacceptable and represents a serious breach of basic human rights. A thorough and transparent investigation is essential.

Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed that investigations into both the cause of the fire and the broader conditions at the facility are actively underway. Families of the deceased have been left devastated, and many are demanding answers as to how such a tragedy was allowed to occur.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks governing care homes in Sri Lanka, ensuring that those who are most vulnerable in society are protected — not placed in further danger by the very institutions entrusted with their wellbeing.